BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yamana Gold worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

