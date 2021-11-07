BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Star Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Star Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

