BlackRock Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

