BlackRock Inc. Sells 67,243 Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $236.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

