BlackRock Inc. Sells 820,231 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 820,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 79.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CORR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $75.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.85%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.