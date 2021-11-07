BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 255

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.