Blakecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $17,949.49 and approximately $18.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,834.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.97 or 0.07443984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00323225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.00965472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.00426569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00272185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00247273 BTC.

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

