Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Tops $2.17 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $1.34 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

