Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,984,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

