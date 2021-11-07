Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,777,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

