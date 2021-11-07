Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,777,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
