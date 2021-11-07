Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $2,708,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,644,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 59.0% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 23,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,196. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

