BMO Capital Markets Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $45.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.