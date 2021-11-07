BMO Capital Markets Cuts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to C$28.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of RCPUF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.12.
Recipe Unlimited Company Profile
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.