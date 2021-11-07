BMO Capital Markets Cuts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to C$28.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCPUF stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

