BMO Capital Markets Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$97.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.21.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.