BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$29.22 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

