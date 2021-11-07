Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.43

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$55.43 and last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 19534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.72.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -18.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

