Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

BONH stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.30.

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.