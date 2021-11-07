Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,651.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,631.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,406.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2,307.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

