Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 139,725 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.28% of Ceragon Networks worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $7,568,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $6,417,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 366,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 80.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.24 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

