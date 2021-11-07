Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

