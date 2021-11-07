Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

