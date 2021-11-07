Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock valued at $119,006,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

