Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $925,000 in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $13,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.76 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

