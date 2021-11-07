Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gossamer Bio worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

