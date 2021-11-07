Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 31,997 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

