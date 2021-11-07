BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

