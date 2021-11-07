Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 224,815 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth $4,450,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 309,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,924,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

