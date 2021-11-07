Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $8.13 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

