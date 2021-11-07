Boson Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.15 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004283 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $156.85 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00309790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001235 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

