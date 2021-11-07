BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,675. BP has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

