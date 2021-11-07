Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Brady has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.