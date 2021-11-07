Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $23,996,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

