Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

