Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Superior Industries International worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.48.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.60 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.