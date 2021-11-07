Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of TransAct Technologies worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 73,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.92.

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.