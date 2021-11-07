Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 141,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMS shares. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.