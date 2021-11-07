Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of International Seaways worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter.

INSW stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $526.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

