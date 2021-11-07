Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Communications Systems worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.