Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $46.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 185,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.