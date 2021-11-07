Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.62, but opened at $56.05. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 4,794 shares trading hands.

The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

