Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

