Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $48.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.62 million and the lowest is $47.48 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $50.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $398.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. The business had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

