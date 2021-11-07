Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.60. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,625,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

