Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is ($1.27). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($4.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($2.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $27.18 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 33,525,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. The company has a market cap of $515.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $68.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

