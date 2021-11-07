Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $16,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 277.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 113,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $3,207,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

