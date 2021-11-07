Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.66 Million

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post $901.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.80 million. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $302.18 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

