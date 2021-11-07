Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $10.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.84. 1,014,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

