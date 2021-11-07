Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $530.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.61 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $410.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

PSTG stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.