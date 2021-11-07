Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.98. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

