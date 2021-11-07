Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $29.82

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock remained flat at $$20.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.